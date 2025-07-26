Starlight returns! Erin Moriarty shines in brutal Gen V season 2 trailer at SDCC| Watch

The first trailer for the upcoming second season of Gen V dropped at San Diego Comic-Con. The brutal trailer for The Boys spinoff saw Marie Moreau taking on Dogknott, one of the main antagonists of the new season, in a brutal fight. The trailer also had a quick cameo from Erin Moriarty's Starlight, which is the highlight of the trailer. The second episode of the show will lead into the events of The Boys season five, which recently wrapped filming. Along with Starlight, many members of The Boys cast will have cameos in Gen V season two.

What is Gen V about?

Gen V is set in Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, a school which trains superheroes. In the first season, we are introduced to Marie Moreau, a new student at the school with the ability to manipulate blood. She quickly realises that despite how the school presents itself, it holds many dark secrets, and Moreau quickly finds herself fighting for survival. At the end of season one, Moreau and her friends are rounded up by Homelander and his forces.

What to expect in Gen V season 2?

In season 2, Moreau and her friends are returned to the school as Homelander takes over the United States and uses Godolkin University as a training ground for his army, as an all-out war between Supes and humans is about to begin. Moreau and her friends will face off against the superhero Dogknott this season. Dogknott possesses superhuman strength and speed and has heightened senses of a dog.

New challenges, familiar faces, and a touching tribute

The cast of Gen V includes Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, and Shelley Conn. Actor Chance Perdomo, who played Andre Anderson on the show, tragically passed away in a motorcycle accident in 2024. Showrunner Eric Kripke shared in a statement that the role will not be recast and will be rewritten to pay homage to the late actor.

Season 2 of Gen V will consist of eight episodes and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on 17 September 2025.