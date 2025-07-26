/The Boys Season 5: Makers give sneak peek of show at San Diego Comic Con

The fans of popular American superhero series The Boys were in for a treat when the makers of the show unveiled the first teaser trailer of the fifth and final season of the mothership series at the San Diego Comic Con event. The brief teaser was showcased only to the crowd of attendees in Ballroom 20 of that particular event.

What was the teaser trailer of The Boys all about?

After the end of the Gen V season 2 panel session, the makers shared the first teaser trailer of the show The Boys, which was packed with tons of superhero violence and gore. Among various characters, it also showed the first look of Jared Padalecki (best known for Supernatural) and Jensen Ackles, who will be returning as Soldier Boy.

For the unversed, at the end of season 4, Boys, Hughie, MM, Frenchie, and Kimiko were all captured by Homelander's super cronies. The makers also revealed during the Gen V panel that, in season 2 of the college-set spinoff, which will feature cameos from many of The Boys stars to explain what happened to some of them since then.

Soon, fans took to social media platforms to share the tidbits of the first glimpse the makers had showcased. However, many impatient fans are eagerly waiting for the show. One user wrote, "I want to see so bad". Another user wrote, "Show us!". "Will this ever be shown outside of SDCC? If so, when? I need to see this", wrote the third user.

What do we know about The Boys season 5?

The Boys is based on the comic book of the same name, written by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, which was developed by American writer and television producer Eric Kripke.

This season will be produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with Point Grey Pictures, Original Film, Kripke Enterprises, Kickstart Entertainment, and KFL Nightsky Productions.