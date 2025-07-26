/Sandra Bullock's birthday special: Blind Side, Bird Box and more, films of actress you would love to re-watch!

Hollywood actress Sandra Bullock turns 61 years old today, ie, July 26. The star has amassed global stardom by delivering brilliant performances in various genres that include horror, action, and, of course, romance! Her filmography showcases her versatility as an actress, capable of delivering compelling performances across a range of genres. Let's check out a few of his films, which gained recognition worldwide.

Miss Congeniality

It tells the story of Gracie Hart, a tomboyish detective, who is made to infiltrate the Miss United States beauty pageant as a contestant after her department learns that the event is under threat from an anonymous bomber. Directed by Donald Petrie, the film stars Benjamin Bratt, Michael Caine, Candice Bergen, Heather, and William Shatner, among others.

Speed

Speed is the story of a disgruntled, dangerous man who plants a bomb in an elevator. When his mission fails, he plants a bomb in a local bus and threatens to set it off unless his demand is met. Directed by Jan de Bont, the film stars Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper, Jeff Daniels, Alan Ruck, and Glenn Plummer, among others.

Also Read: South Park creators share sarcastic apology to Trump after controversial episode

The Blind Side

It tells the story of Michael, a homeless African-American teenager, who is adopted by a Caucasian family that helps him overcome his learning difficulties and achieve excellence in American football. Directed by John Lee Hancock, the film stars Quinton Aaron, Jae Head, Lily Collins, Tim McGraw, and Kathy Bates, among others.

The Proposal

The Proposal tells the story of Margaret, the editor of a publishing firm, who convinces her assistant, Andrew, to marry her to avoid deportation to Canada. However, a trip to Andrew's hometown leads to unexpected consequences. Directed by Anne Fletcher, the film stars Ryan Reynolds, Betty White, Malin Akerman, Oscar Nunez, and Mary Steenburgen, among others.

The Lost City

The Lost City tells the story of a novelist who is abducted by an eccentric billionaire who wants her to locate a lost treasure. Chaos ensues when a model sets out to rescue her from him. Directed by Aaron Nee and Adam Nee, the film features Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Brad Pitt, Oscar Nunez, and Patti Harrison, among others.

Bird Box

Bird Box is set years after an unseen entity wreaks havoc on humankind by compelling people to commit suicide. Malorie and her two children, blindfolded, undertake a dangerous journey in a bid to survive. Directed by Susanne Bier, the film also features Trevante Rhodes, John Malkovich, Sarah Paulson, Danielle Macdonald, and Machine Gun Kelly, among others.

Also Read: Rapper GloRilla criticises police after being arrested for drug possession

Two Weeks Notice