/Rapper GloRilla criticises police after being arrested for drug possession during home burglary investigation

Rapper GloRilla, who was recently arrested on two counts, marijuana possession and possession of a controlled substance, has criticised the police over their handling of the situation. The drugs were discovered at the singer’s home while police were investigating a burglary. Authorities were called after three alleged intruders were spotted attempting to steal from her Atlanta residence in the early hours of Sunday. GloRilla was not at home during the incident, as she was away at the time. She is known for hits like Yeah Glo!, Whatchu Kno About Me, and her recent collaboration with BTS star J-Hope on Killing It Girl. The 25-year-old Grammy-nominated artist took to social media to express her frustration.

GloRilla calls out police over arrest

She wrote, "Long story short, my house gets home invaded and I'm the only one that gets arrested, CRAZY!! My House got Home Invaded Saturday. While I was in Indianapolis performing for the WNBA all star game & instead of focusing on finding the suspects, they focus on some cannabis."

Sheriff's department responds to allegations

Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman told the press that a significant quantity of marijuana was discovered during the investigation. He noted that while efforts to identify and apprehend the suspects behind the robbery are ongoing, law enforcement is also bound to uphold the law.

GloRilla's lawyer releases statement

However, GloRilla's lawyers challenged that narrative, stating that only a small amount of marijuana was found. In a statement, her team said, "The arrest of Gloria Woods is a disturbing window into how warped law enforcement priorities have become. Instead of investigating the violent home invasion and theft at Ms Woods' home, they instead sought a search warrant when they spotted what they believed was a small amount of marijuana. Ms Woods is a victim, not a suspect. This is our tax dollars at work, unbelievable."





A rising star in the music

GloRilla turned herself in at Forsyth County Jail on Tuesday and was later released on a $22,260 bond. She first rose to prominence with her breakout 2022 single F.N.F. (Let’s Go), which landed on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned her a nomination for Best Rap Performance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. She is one of the hottest artists in the industry.