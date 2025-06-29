/Street Fighter adds 50 Cent to its cast with Jason Momoa and Noah Centineo; expect a knockout character

Since Legendary Pictures announced its plans for a live-action Street Fighter movie, its massive star cast keeps growing. Rapper 50 Cent is the latest addition to the cast. 50 Cent is no stranger to action films and has starred in movies like Set Up, Blood Out, Den of Thieves and Expend4bles. He will join Jason Momoa, Noah Centineo, Orville Peck, Roman Reigns, Andrew Koji, and Callina Liang. Street Fighter is one of the most popular fighting video games in the world. It focuses on various fighters from across the globe who compete in no-holds-barred martial arts tournaments. Kitao Sakurai, best known for directing the 2021 Netflix comedy Bad Trip, will be helming the project with a script written by Captain America: Brave New World writer Dalan Musson.

Who plays who in the adaptation

The series primarily focuses on two fighters, Ken Masters and Ryu Takegami. 50 Cent will be playing the role of Balrog, a former boxer who works as a bodyguard to M Bison, a super-powered genius who dreams of world domination and one of the main antagonists of the franchise.

Jason Momoa will be playing the role of Blanka, Noah Centineo will be playing Ken, Andrew Koji will play Ryu, Orville Peck as Vega, Roman Reigns as Akuma and Callina Liang as Chun-Li.

Street Fighter’s legacy

Released in 1987, Street Fighter is one of the most popular fighting games in the world. It has spawned multiple sequels and spinoffs. The latest addition to the franchise, Street Fighter 6, has sold over 5 million units worldwide and won the award for Best Fighting Game at the 2023 Game Awards.

This will be the second live-action adaptation of the franchise. The first was the 1994 movie, which starred Jean-Claude Van Damme. Despite being critically panned and a box office failure, it has achieved cult status over the years.