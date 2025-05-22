Jason Momoa may be following up the success of the Minecraft movie with another video game adaptation. This time, Jason Momoa is reportedly in talks to play a leading role in the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie alongside Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, and Roman Reigns.

What is Street Fighter about?

Street Fighter is one of the most popular fighting video games in the world. It focuses on various fighters from across the globe who compete in no-holds-barred martial arts tournaments. The series primarily focuses on two fighters, Ken Masters and Ryu Takegami.

This will be the second live-action adaptation of the franchise. The first was the 1994 movie, which starred Jean-Claude Van Damme. Despite being critically panned and a box office failure, it has achieved cult status over the years.

Jason Momoa as Blanka?

According to Deadline, Jason Momoa is in talks to play Blanka, a former human soldier who was turned into a giant green mutant by the evil warlord M. Bison, one of the main antagonists of the franchise. Andrew Koji and Noah Centineo are in talks to play Ryu Takegami and Ken Masters, respectively, and Insider Jeff Sneider claims that Roman Reigns is in talks to play Akuma, a powerful demon and another antagonist of the franchise.

Sneider also revealed that Kitao Sakurai, best known for directing the 2021 Netflix comedy Bad Trip, will be helming the project with a script written by Captain America: Brave New World writer Dalan Musson. The project is expected to go on the floor in 2025.

Jason Momoa's future projects

Jason Momoa will also make his DCU debut in the upcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, where he will be playing the role of the antihero Lobo, a role Momoa has long expressed interest in. The movie is directed by Craig Gillespie and stars House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock. It is expected to be released on June 26, 2026.