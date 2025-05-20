'I'm very, very excited': The DCU's Supergirl Milly Alcock on her upcoming debut

The recent release of the new trailer for James Gunn's Superman has fans hyped for the DCU. The next project in their line-up after Superman hits the big screen this July will be Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. The movie stars Milly Alcock, known for her role in the HBO Max series House of the Dragon.

What is Woman of Tomorrow about?

The movie is rumoured to be based on the comic series by Tom King and follows Supergirl (Kara Zor-El) on an intergalactic adventure alongside Ruthie Marye Knoll, an alien seeking vengeance for her father’s murder, aided by Krypto the Superdog.

In a recent interview with the YouTube channel DCFilmgirl, the actress shared her excitement for the movie, saying: "I'm very, very excited. I think it's actually going to be a very good movie. It's my first film."

The supporting cast of the movie includes Jason Momoa, Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, and Emily Beecham. Supergirl is directed by Craig Gillespie, known for his work on movies like Fright Night, I, Tonya, and Cruella, and is expected to be released worldwide in April 2025.

Superman will launch the wider DCU

Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumoured to have a cameo in Superman. The movie stars David Corenswet as Superman, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The movie covers the Man of Steel's first year as a superhero.

The movie will serve as a platform to introduce the audience to the wider world of the newly formed DCU and will introduce several iconic DC heroes like Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Mr Terrific, and Metamorpho.

Along with this, a live-action Green Lantern series, Lanterns, is also in production in the US and will introduce iconic DC heroes Hal Jordan and John Stewart into the DCU and is expected to stream in 2026.