Final Destination Bloodlines director shares disappointing update on sequel plans

Final Destination Bloodlines, the latest entry in the iconic horror series, is having a record-breaking run at the box office. Bloodlines is the most critically well-received movie in the franchise and has grossed an impressive $105.7 million against a $50 million budget.

A brief history of the Final Destination series

The franchise’s last entry, Final Destination 5, was released in 2011 and grossed an impressive $157.9 million against a $40 million budget. Despite mixed reviews from critics, the series has collectively earned over $660 million worldwide.

Bloodlines is the sixth instalment in the Final Destination series, which first began in 2000 and quickly gained cult status. Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, the film is written by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor.

Director shares an update on plans for a sequel

With the success of Bloodlines, fans of the franchise were hoping that a sequel would be announced soon, but in a recent interview with The Direct, Zach Lipovsky shared a disappointing update on a sequel.

"Death's work is never done. There are always more scores to settle. We've spent the last three years putting all our best ideas into this movie.

"We had such a great time with Jon Watts, Craig [Perry, producer], and Sheila [Hanahan Taylor, producer], the producers and the writers, brainstorming all the deliciously fun ways to kill people that we could think of. So, we don't have lots of new, fresh ideas for the next chapter right now."

What is Bloodlines about?

Each Final Destination movie follows a group of teenagers who narrowly escape a catastrophic event after one of them has a sudden premonition. However, Death soon comes after them, taking them out one by one in gruesome and seemingly accidental ways.

In Bloodlines, a college student finds herself in a race against time to save her family after experiencing a recurring nightmare of her grandparents' death, as it foreshadows their tragic demise.

The film features a talented cast, including Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, and Brec Bassinger. Additionally, Bloodlines marks the final appearance of the late Tony Todd, who reprises his iconic role as William Bludworth for the last time.

