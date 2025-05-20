'Please don’t believe': Tumbbad director on recent rumours that Shraddha Kapoor exited their upcoming project

Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve addressed recent rumours that Shraddha Kapoor had exited their upcoming project after producer Ekta Kapoor denied her 17 crore($ 1.9 million) fee demand. Barve said not to believe the rumour mill and shared an update on the project.

The rumours stem from several online claims that Shraddha walked out of the movie, which is rumoured to be a thriller set in the same universe as Tumbbad, after she demanded 17 crores($1.9million) and a share of the movie's profit, which the makers of the movie considered too high a demand.

Kapoor's latest success adds fuel to speculation

Shraddha Kapoor's last project was the blockbuster hit Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank, the sequel to 2018's Stree and the fourth instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. The movie grossed over 870 crores worldwide ($101 million). A third instalment is in the works and is expected to be released in 2027.

Director promises official update soon

Taking to Instagram, Rahi urged people not to believe the rumours, saying, “Please don’t believe any of the rumours currently floating all over the media. We’ll be making an official announcement at the right time. Thank you.”

While this does not confirm or deny Shraddha's exit, we will be getting an official project announcement and possible title reveal for the project. No doubt fans of Tumbbad are looking forward to more news about the project.

A Tumbbad sequel is in the works

Tumbbad was a 2018 folk horror movie that received critical acclaim but failed at the box office when it was initially released. The movie would go on to garner a cult following and was eventually re-released in 2024, becoming one of the most successful re-releases of all time. There are rumours that the upcoming project might be a sequel to Tumbbad.

