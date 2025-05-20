Tom Cruise: 'I don't want to be the last movie star'

Talk about humility. Tom Cruise knows there’s no one like him at present in the entertainment world. He picks his films, he lives the characters, does his own stunts however dangerous they might be and then goes on to live reclusively until his next. Talking about his latest film, Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning with which he will bid adieu to his character Ethan Hunt, he said he refuses to accept the title of “last movie star”.

Tom doesn't want to be the ‘last movie star’

Tom Cruise told Entertainment Tonight at the New York City premiere of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, “I don’t want to be” and added, “There’s so many other talented actors out there and I want to see them crush it.”

Tom Cruise then started giving examples and said one name he can think of is Michael B. Jordan. Michael was last seen with director Ryan Coogler in vampire movie Sinners. The film has done great business at the box office worldwide. Impressed with the film, Tom Cruise had even posted a photo of himself in April attending a Sinners screening.

Tom said, “I’m a huge fan of his. That film ‘Sinners’ is amazing. We’re going to make a movie together.”

Tom is excited for upcoming films

Excited about what’s ahead in the slate of films, Tom said, “It’s going to be a great summer of movies. We got the ‘John Wick’ series with Keanu [Reeves] and Ana [de Armas]. You got Brad [Pitt] with ‘F1.’ I’m looking forward to going and everybody having a good summer.”

On the last movie star debate, Sean Penn recently said that the “the movie star manufacturer ran out around Jennifer Lawrence time or something. She’s probably the last movie star.” He also praised Tom Cruise and said, “Certain kind of movies people appreciate more than others… but this is a very good actor who is also an incredibly extraordinary craftsman."

“Those movies don’t get made on those level without somebody extraordinary behind them. He’s the common link behind many of them. It’s no accident. He does his own stunts. He’s probably the best stuntman in movie world. He’s the most experienced guy.”

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning released on May 17.