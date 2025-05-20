Actress Priyanka Chopra attended an event at Bvlgari Fashion House held in Sicily, Italy, where she was joined by BLACKPINK's Lisa and Liu Yifei. Priyanka wore a beige outfit with matching jewellery. Lisa wore a white and yellow dress, and Liu Yifei wore an elegant off-shoulder dress.

Priyanka posed for several pictures with K-pop stars and was seen talking to Bvlgari's CEO, Jean-Christophe Babin. The actress, who is a brand ambassador for the Fashion House, also attended last year's event in Rome, where she posed with Anne Hathaway and Shu Qi.

Priyanka Chopra has a lot of Hollywood and Indian movies in her lineup. She will be starring alongside Idris Elba and John Cena in the action comedy Head of State and the action drama The Bluff, a period drama in which she will be joined by Karl Urban.

The actress will be making her big comeback to Indian cinema. She will be reprising her role in Krrish 4, the next instalment in the Bollywood superhero franchise, where she will be joined by Hrithik Roshan, who will be making his directorial debut with the film. The movie is currently in pre-production and is expected to go on floors in 2026.



Last but certainly not least, she will be playing the lead in RRR director S.S. Rajamouli's new project with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. The movie has a reported budget of 1000 crores ($110 million), making it the most expensive Indian movie ever made.

The project recently finished its first shooting schedule in India. The movie will be a two-parter, and the first part is expected to hit the big screen worldwide in 2027 and Part 2 in 2028.

