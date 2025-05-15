Published: May 15, 2025, 10:12 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
Discover how the Mission: Impossible series has redefined the spy thriller genre with its engaging plots and breathtaking stunts, as we rank each film from top to bottom.
Every Mission Impossible movie ranked from best to worst
With seven entries under its belt, the Mission: Impossible franchise is one of the most successful of all time and helped make Tom Cruise a global superstar. These movies have pushed the bar on what a spy thriller can be and have entertained audiences across the globe, but not every entry was a success. So we decided to rank the Mission: Impossible movies from the best to the worst.
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
The movie is as close as it gets to the perfect action movie, with brilliant set pieces and engaging intrigue, not to mention Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill. The movie is the gold standard for the franchise.
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
The movie helped revitalise the franchise with fresh energy and the incredible Burj Khalifa action set piece that is still talked about today.
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning
The movie does a great job setting up the upcoming final entry in the franchise and has surprising emotional depth but lacks the punch of Fallout.
Mission: Impossible III
The movie helped ground Ethan Hunt and gave him much-needed emotional depth. The movie also has the best villain the franchise has ever had thanks to an incredible performance by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman.
Mission: Impossible
The first entry in the franchise that started it all, the movie set the tone for every movie that came after it and has the now iconic vault break-in scene that is still the gold standard.
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
The movie has a lot of intrigue and suspense, not to mention some enjoyable action set pieces, but the film never stuck the landing and felt a little off compared to the other entries.
Mission: Impossible 2
The movie had a troubled production. There were constant clashes between director John Woo, Tom Cruise, and the studio regarding the tone of the movie, and the film ended up having to undergo massive reshoots. The final product felt hammy and forgettable.
