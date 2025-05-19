Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2 postponed until 2027

Fans of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will have to wait a bit longer as Paramount Pictures has announced several changes to its release calendar. The first change is for Ninja Turtles as the film has now been pushed to 2027 instead of 2026. It was earlier slated to release on October 9, 2026 but will now release on September 17, 2027.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has director Jeff Rowe helming the project. This will be the follow-up to his original film that hit theatres in August 2023 and collected $180 million worldwide.

The film has a starry lineup of actors Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph, John Cena, Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube and Paul Rudd. The franchise launched with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book that debuted in 1984.

Paramount has also pushed other projects like – The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender which is now set for wide theatrical release October 9, 2026, after having previously been scheduled for Jan. 30, 2026. The film has actors Dave Bautista, Eric Nam, Dionne Quan, Jessica Matten, Román Zaragoza and Steven Yeun voice characters.

The Legend of Aang is helmed by Lauren Montgomery in a story that tells what happens next to the Nickelodeon series Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The shifts for Mutant Mayhem 2 and The Legend of Aang stem from delays in animation physical production.

In other changes, the studio is also moving up the release of Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie by a week. As a result of this change, the new film from the animation franchise set to will release in theaters on July 24, 2026. Directed by Cal Brunker, the film will feature actors Mckenna Grace, Ron Pardo, Jennifer Hudson, Fortune Feimster, Jameela Jamil, Terry Crews, Snoop Dogg, Bill Nye and Paris Hilton for voicing characters.