Indian icons Sharmila Tagore, Simi Garewal walk Cannes red carpet ahead of their film's premiere

This is why the Cannes Film Festival is considered a melting pot for cinema from across the world. It brings people and artists from across the globe together to celebrate cinema. On Monday, Indian cinema icons Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal walked the Cannes red carpet along with celebrated Hollywood filmmaker Wes Anderson ahead of the premiere of Satyajit Ray's classic Aranyer Din Ratri.



The two evergreen actresses looked elegant as they dressed in traditional best for the Cannes outing. Sharmila Tagore chose a bottle green and gold saree for the special event, while Simi Garewal was seen in her signature white traditional ensemble. The two ladies were also seen walking the red carpet with Anderson for the premiere of Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest.

Aranyer Din Ratri at Cannes.

Wes Anderson, known for films like The Grand Budapest Hotel and The Darjeeling Express, is a Satyajit Ray fanboy. The filmmaker, along with Film Heritage Foundation, Janus Films and The Criterion Collection, with funding provided by the Golden Globe Foundation, took the task to restore Ray's 1970 classic Aranyer Din Ratri( Days and Nights in The Forest).



The restored digital film is being showcased in the Cannes Classic section. Its screening took place on Monday in the presence of cast members Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal.



The Bengali-language classic offers a nuanced portrayal of post-colonial urban India through the lens of four young men seeking temporary escape in the forests of Jharkhand. The film features an ensemble cast including Sharmila Tagore, Kaberi Bose, Simi Garewal, Soumitra Chatterjee, Shubhendu Chatterjee, Rabi Ghosh, Samit Bhanja, Pahari Sanyal, and Aparna Sen, among others.