Shekhar Kapur unveils first look of Indira Dhar’s Echoes of Valour at Cannes 2025

Acclaimed Indian filmmaker Indira Dhar, whose Bengali debut Putul was in contention for the Oscars, is set to take a major leap into mainstream Hindi cinema with her upcoming film. Her next film is titled Echoes of Valour. The highly anticipated Bollywood debut of filmmaker Indira, was unveiled yesterday at the India Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival 2025.

The unveiling took place in the presence of Shekhar Kapur, Gautam Bhanot, General Manager of NFDC, and Mr. Ajay Nagabhushan, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India in the presence of Margaret Zambonini, the producer of the film, Sayan Ganguly, the music director and the producer of the film and Indira Dhar.

The moment marked a celebration of Indian storytelling on a global stage, as Echoes of Valour promises to offer a fresh, elevated vision of mainstream Indian cinema.

Echoes of Valour, starring celebrated actors Divya Dutta and Neeraj Kabi, is a biopic set against the backdrop of an Indian Army family, and promises a powerful exploration of love, resilience, and sacrifice.

Speaking about the launch, Indira said, “To have the first look of Echoes of Valour unveiled at Cannes — and by the legendary Shekhar Kapur — was a moment I will carry with me for a long time. This film is, at its core, a mother-to-mother promise. I gave my word to Shukla Bandopadhyay that I would tell her story with unwavering honesty and grit — and I am deeply grateful for the chance to honour that promise. It wasn’t easy, but we’ve done it, with all our heart. This film is a tribute to the parents of the soldiers of the Indian Army — to their courage, their resilience, and their quiet sacrifices. ”