Han So-hee's elegance and calm demeanour attracted flashes and attention from netizens. The South Korean actress was praised for her fashion choices.
Popular South Korean actress Han So-hee recently attended the 78th Cannes Film Festival. From her airport departure to her appearance on the red carpet, the star's overall styling completed a perfect synergy for the evening.
Han So-hee's exudes elegance at Cannes Film Festival
Han So-Hee looked stunning in the both outfits at the event. For the red carpet, she opted to wear a shiny white coloured dress which she completed with matching jewellery. At the Women in Motion event, the actress' had a bold look in a sleek black mini dress with thin spaghetti straps and a fitted silhouette. The main element of the dress was the long lace train from both sides.
Han So-hee attended this event for the second time as the global ambassador for Boucheron, a leading high jewellery brand in France, which showcased her distinctive aura.
All about Han So-hee
Han So-hee began her acting career with supporting roles in popular shows including Money Flower, 100 Days My Prince, and Abyss. After gaining fame with her brilliant acting skills, she later transitioned her career by doing lead roles in The World of the Married, Nevertheless, My Name and Gyeongseong Creature.
Her appearance as the female lead in Jungkook's music video titled Seven garnered global stardom. She has also featured in other videos including That Girl, Tell Me What To Do, and The Hardest Part among others. Han So-hee has also bagged several accolades including the Asia Artist Awards, Brand of the Year Awards, and Kinolight Awards. Meanwhile, she is prepping for her first world tour fan meeting Xohee Loved Ones, which will begin in Bangkok this July.