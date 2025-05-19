Popular South Korean actress Han So-hee recently attended the 78th Cannes Film Festival. From her airport departure to her appearance on the red carpet, the star's overall styling completed a perfect synergy for the evening.

Han So-hee's exudes elegance at Cannes Film Festival

Han So-Hee looked stunning in the both outfits at the event. For the red carpet, she opted to wear a shiny white coloured dress which she completed with matching jewellery. At the Women in Motion event, the actress' had a bold look in a sleek black mini dress with thin spaghetti straps and a fitted silhouette. The main element of the dress was the long lace train from both sides.

Han So-hee attended this event for the second time as the global ambassador for Boucheron, a leading high jewellery brand in France, which showcased her distinctive aura.

All about Han So-hee

Han So-hee began her acting career with supporting roles in popular shows including Money Flower, 100 Days My Prince, and Abyss. After gaining fame with her brilliant acting skills, she later transitioned her career by doing lead roles in The World of the Married, Nevertheless, My Name and Gyeongseong Creature.