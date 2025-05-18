The 78th Cannes Film Festival is grabbing attention worldwide for all the right reasons. Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson's thriller Die, My Love was revealed at the prestigious film festival and received applause from the audience.

Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence starrer receives standing ovation at Cannes

A clip is being widely circulated on social media in which Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence received a nine-minute standing ovation, following its premiere at the film festival. During the standing ovation, Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson can be seen being overwhelmed and even hugged director Lynne Ramsay, co-stars LaKeith Stanfield and Sissy Spacek.

All about Die, My Love

Die, My Love is an American thriller helmed by Lynne Ramsay, is based on the novel of the same name by Ariana Harwicz. Apart from Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson, the film also features Nicky Nolte and Marcus Della Rosa among others.

It tells the story of a new mother in the Montana countryside dealing with postpartum depression and her broken marriage. The film was released in the United States on May 17, 2025.

For the unversed, Lynne Ramsay is Scottish filmmaker and cinematographer, is best known for several projects including Ratcatcher, Movern Callar, We Need to Talk About Kevin and You Were Never Really Here. Her other notable works include short films- Small Deaths, Kill the Day, Gasman, Swimmer, and Brigitte.

