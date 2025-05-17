'Yeah yeah yeah': Tom Cruise confirms collab with BTS singer Jin for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Published: May 17, 2025, 07:54 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 07:54 IST
Story highlights
Tom Cruise has confirmed recent reports that he will be collaborating with BTS singer Jin on an upcoming episode of the BTS singer's variety show Run Seok Jin.
Tom Cruise has confirmed recent reports that he will be collaborating with BTS singer Jin on an upcoming episode of the BTS singer's variety show Run Seok Jin (Run Jin) to promote the release of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.
In the show, Jin takes on various challenges and activities, and this seems like a perfect way for Tom Cruise to promote the upcoming Mission: Impossible movie, where he does all of his death-defying stunts himself.
Cruise was asked about his appearance on Run Jin by MTV, to which the actor replied, "Yeah yeah yeah yeah. Very, very talented. Very talented, it's fun to watch man, and they work hard. That's a lot of talent. It's cool.”
As for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the movie has a budget of $400 million, making it one of the most expensive Hollywood movies ever made. The Final Reckoning will be the last outing of Tom Cruise as IMF agent Ethan Hunt.