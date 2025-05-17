Published: May 17, 2025, 07:54 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 07:54 IST

Story highlights Tom Cruise has confirmed recent reports that he will be collaborating with BTS singer Jin on an upcoming episode of the BTS singer's variety show Run Seok Jin.

Tom Cruise has confirmed recent reports that he will be collaborating with BTS singer Jin on an upcoming episode of the BTS singer's variety show Run Seok Jin (Run Jin) to promote the release of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

In the show, Jin takes on various challenges and activities, and this seems like a perfect way for Tom Cruise to promote the upcoming Mission: Impossible movie, where he does all of his death-defying stunts himself.

Cruise was asked about his appearance on Run Jin by MTV, to which the actor replied, "Yeah yeah yeah yeah. Very, very talented. Very talented, it's fun to watch man, and they work hard. That's a lot of talent. It's cool.”

As for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the movie has a budget of $400 million, making it one of the most expensive Hollywood movies ever made. The Final Reckoning will be the last outing of Tom Cruise as IMF agent Ethan Hunt.

The supporting cast of the movie includes Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, and Pom Klementieff.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was directed by Christopher McQuarrie and hit the big screen worldwide on 17 May 2025. In India, the movie was released in all major languages.

