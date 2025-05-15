Published: May 15, 2025, 06:04 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 06:04 IST

Story highlights Entertainment Cannes 2025: Tom Cruise's death-defying stunts as Ethan Hunt got a huge standing ovation at Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning premiere.

With this final Mission Impossible film that premiered at Cannes last night, Tom Cruise aka Ethan Hunt bid goodbye to his fab favourite character that has seen all the highs and lows of his career. It was an electric premiere as most would agree for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning at Cannes 2025.

As the film premiered, the film with its death-defying stunts and path breaking action got a standing ovation for 5 minutes.

The Cannes premiere was a massive event, with a 40-piece orchestra welcoming guests into the theater with the franchise’s iconic theme before the screening. The special effects had everyone hooked to the film albeit it was a bit long as many were reported to have left the Palais before it finally ended.

In the final film The Final Reckoning, Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt is seen surviving a three-minute knife fight sequence on a submarine wearing only skimpy boxer briefs.

During the standing ovation for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning , Tom Cruise clutched his heart and nodded gratefully, with both he and director Christopher McQuarrie kissing and thanking guests Zoe Saldaña and Marco Perego-Saldaña. As the clapping continued, the camera panned to each member of the film’s cast, including Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett and Hayley Atwell.

In a speech, Christopher McQuarrie said, “This response is why we do it. You are why we do it. The big screen experience is why we do it. Thank you all for being here and for supporting us. I want to thank this extraordinary cast — when I tell you how extraordinary they are, it wasn’t just showing up to work every day. This film was made during a pandemic and two industry strikes. These two films were made over a period of seven years with a lot of uncertainty, a lot of gaps in between their faith and their hard work, their dedication, their unquestioning devotion to this. This film would not be possible without the hard work of each and every one of these people standing up here. It’s the most extraordinary cast in the world.”

Tom then took the mic and added, “To be here in Cannes and have these moments — I mean as a kid when we were growing up, I really can’t even dream of something like this happening. I think McQ said it all, I’m just very grateful for 30 years to be able to entertain you with this franchise.”