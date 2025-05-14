Published: May 14, 2025, 18:24 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 18:24 IST

Story highlights Hollywood For the world premiere of the movie, Tom and the entire Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning cast and crew arrived on the Cannes red carpet.

Tom Cruise is back on the red carpet. Three years after attending the Top Gun: Maverick screening at the Cannes Film Festival, Cruise is back for the premiere of his next Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

Cruise attended the 78th edition of the festival with Christopher McQuarrie, the director of the eighth instalment of the beloved Mission: Impossible franchise.

For the world premiere of the movie on Wednesday (May 14) at Grand Théâtre Lumière, Tom and the entire Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning cast and crew arrived on the Cannes red carpet.

Dressed in a crisp three-piece ensemble, Cruise stole the limelight with his bright smile and sophisticated look. The heartthrob of millions wore a black tuxedo with a white shirt and a bow tie. He sported charming black glasses that added even more smartness to his look.

Walking alongside director McQuarrie and other cast members, he waved and posed for the shutterbugs and his fans with a huge, bright smile.

McQuarrie and Tom were joined on the carpet by the rest of the team, including Hayley Atwell, Hannah Waddingham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Angela Bassett, Christopher McQuarrie, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales and Tramell Tillman.

After a fun walk on the red carpet, the team gathered on the stairs and posed for the cameras. McQuarrie also captured the moment on his phone as he quickly snapped a fun selfie with his team.

This is Cruise’s third appearance at the prestigious film festival. He debuted at Cannes with the 1992 film Far and Away, and his second appearance came in 2022 for Top Gun: Maverick. The actor has also been awarded the honorary Palme d’Or.

Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning will hit theatres on May 17 in India and on May 23 in the USA.