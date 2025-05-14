Published: May 14, 2025, 08:32 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 08:32 IST

The first reactions to Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning are here. The movie will be Cruise's final outing as IMF agent Ethan Hunt. The franchise began in 1996 and has spawned seven sequels and grossed a whopping $4.1 billion worldwide.

The Final Reckoning is a direct sequel to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and follows Ethan Hunt and his team as they try and stop Gabriel and the rogue AI Entity from unleashing untold devastation on the world.

The movie had its premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, so let’s find out what the first reactions say about the movie.

pic.twitter.com/CUKiPC5gu3 Best to take blood pressure meds before watching MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - THE FINAL RECKONING because once the insanity starts, it doesn't stop. It's exceptionally entertaining with pulse-pounding stunts that will leave you gasping. Tom Cruise has done it again. #MissionImpossible

LIGHT THE FUSE!! “THE FINAL RECKONING” sticks the landing on the “MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE” film series with the most intense, visceral, emotional & powerful “MISSION” of them all! @TomCruise does it again with incredible stunts! You really *FEEL* the danger! It’s AWESOME in IMAX! pic.twitter.com/NfR8qO8Vx2

#MissionImpossible : The Final Reckoning is oddly the least action forward entry in the franchise. It’s long, it’s plotty, it’s repetitive, but when those scenes do hit? Holy shit. They’re incredible. So i’m pretty mixed on it overall. High highs, low lows. pic.twitter.com/JRemUcjsVh





The perfect amount of ACTION, HEART, SUSPENSE, and yes… NOSTALGIA to keep both new and veteran fans entertained from the depths of the ocean to the peak of the clouds (literally) pic.twitter.com/CeUkD4mM21 Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is 2 words… ABSOLUTE CINEMAThe perfect amount of ACTION, HEART, SUSPENSE, and yes… NOSTALGIA to keep both new and veteran fans entertained from the depths of the ocean to the peak of the clouds (literally) #MissionImpossible

#MissionImpossible – The Final Reckoning is the ACTION MOVIE OF THE SUMMER! @TomCruise DEFIES ALL ODDS with JAW-DROPPING action built only for @IMAX . Every stunt, every set piece, every second is designed to blow your mind, A PULSE-POUNDING THRILL RIDE, and Cruise remains the… pic.twitter.com/MpZUhThiUj

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is a somewhat satisfying conclusion to the MI Saga. McQuarrie interweaves footage from all of the previous films into this one seamlessly. Tom Cruise continues to push boundaries and will blow audiences away with the death-defying plane… pic.twitter.com/vygMuAd8lZ

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning is dull and dysfunctional in a way i didn't think this franchise was capable of. setpieces are obviously incredible, but as someone so supportive of Cruise's crusade to save the movies and whatnot this was a massive heartbreaker.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is directed by Christopher McQuarrie and will be hitting the big screen worldwide on 23 May 2025. In India, the movie will be released in all major languages.