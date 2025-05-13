Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is gearing up for the release of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the action-packed final instalment in the blockbuster Mission: Impossible franchise. Bollywood actress Avneet Kaur surprised fans by sharing a picture with the actor from the Cannes Film Festival.

Avneet Kaur shares sweet moment with Cruise

Avneet took to Instagram and shared two pictures with Tom Cruise. In one photo, we can see the pair do the Indian Namaste with the caption: "Namaste mere aur Mr Cruise ki taraf se poore India ko. Great to see you again @tomcruise @missionimpossible."

Final Reckoning set to storm the box office

The Final Reckoning has a budget of $400 million, making it one of the most expensive Hollywood movies ever made. It is a direct sequel to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and follows IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his team as they try and stop Gabriel and the rogue AI Entity.

A star-studded cast

The supporting cast of the movie includes Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, and Pom Klementieff.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is directed by Christopher McQuarrie and will be hitting the big screen worldwide on May 23, 2025. In India, the movie will be released in all major languages.

Every choice, every mission, has all led to this. #MissionImpossible – The Final Reckoning. May 23, 2025. pic.twitter.com/sFDFCh5DQc — Mission: Impossible (@MissionFilm) April 7, 2025

