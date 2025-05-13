Just days after the second season of Amazon's Fallout series wrapped filming, the studio renewed the show for a third season, showing that it has faith in the series. Fallout stars Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins in the lead and is based on the popular video game franchise.

What is Fallout about?

The Fallout universe is set in an alternative timeline where America and China start World War 3, causing the nuclear annihilation of human civilisation. A lucky few survived in underground bunkers called Vaults. The show takes place over 200 years later, and human society has slowly started to rebuild itself in a world filled with hostile raiders and mutants.

Fallout's breakout success

The first season of Fallout was a breakout hit for Amazon, garnered over 100 million viewers on the streaming platform and received 17 Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet serve as showrunners, and Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy serve as executive producers.

Amazon confirms season 3

Vernon Sanders, global head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, had this to say about the news "We are absolutely thrilled that our global Prime Video customers will be able to delve deeper into the wonderfully surreal and captivating world of Fallout. Jonah, Lisa, Geneva, and Graham have done an exceptional job bringing this beloved video game franchise to vivid life on Prime Video."

The show boasts an ensemble cast that includes Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias, and Xelia Mendes-Jones.

