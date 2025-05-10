From the Arkham games to the multiverse: 6 Easter eggs from the first trailer of the DCU's Peacemaker

6 Easter eggs from the first trailer of the DCU's Peacemaker
The first trailer for the highly anticipated second season of Peacemaker is here. The show follows the vigilante Peacemaker, played by John Cena, and his team as they save the world. The new season will be set in the DCU and has plenty of fun Easter eggs and references. Here is a list of six you may have missed.
Krank Toys
In the DC Universe, Krank Toys is the toy company owned by the supervillain, the Toymaker. Fans of the Batman: Arkham games will recall the shop from Arkham City.
Maxwell Lord
In the trailer, we see Peacemaker audition for the Justice League, where his application is being reviewed by Maxwell Lord, Hawkgirl, and Guy Gardner’s Green Lantern. This version of the League is not the one we know but an early version of the team that is owned and operated by Lord.
Hawkgirl
We also get a look at Isabela Merced’s Hawkgirl. In the DCU, she gets her powers after she is possessed by the spirit of an ancient Egyptian warrior and will be appearing in Superman.
Guy Gardner
At the audition, we also get a look at Green Lantern Guy Gardner, who will also be appearing in the first season of the upcoming Lanterns show and Superman.
The Apache Chief
We get a quick look at what appears to be a Native American character using magic. The character will be played by actor Michael Rooker, hinting at the possibility that he could be playing the superhero Apache Chief.
The DCU's Multiverse
The best part of the trailer comes up towards the end, where we see our version of Peacemaker travel to an alternate dimension where he runs into a different variant of himself. This could be how the show recounts the events of the season that were set in the DCEU to the DCU.