Actor Walton Goggins has announced that the second season of Amazon's Fallout series has officially wrapped filming with a hilarious video where he pulls off prosthetic makeup. The series is a post-apocalyptic drama based on the popular Fallout video game.

Advertisment

Also Read: The Hunt for Gollum: The Lord of the Rings spinoff that no one asked for gets an official release date

Advertisment

What is Fallout about?

The Fallout universe is set in an alternative timeline where America and China start World War 3, causing the nuclear annihilation of human civilisation. A lucky few survived in underground bunkers called Vaults. The show takes place over 200 years later, and human society has slowly started to rebuild itself in a world filled with hostile raiders and mutants.

Also Read: The Batman 2: Director Matt Reeves rumoured to have stepped down

Advertisment

The show follows Lucy MacLean, played by Ella Purnell, a vault dweller who leaves the safety of her home in search of her father. Walton Goggins plays the role of The Ghoul, a mercenary and one of the original survivors of the nuclear war, who has lived for centuries due to a mutation caused by radiation.

What to expect in season 2

The first season of Fallout was a breakout hit for Amazon and garnered over 100 million viewers on the streaming platform. Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet serve as showrunners, and Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy serve as executive producers.

Also Read: What is the Smurl Haunting? Find out the terrifying true story behind The Conjuring: Last Rites

The second season of Fallout will take place in New Vegas, formerly the city of Las Vegas, which survived the nuclear war. The show boasts an ensemble cast that includes Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias, and Xelia Mendes-Jones.

The first season of Fallout is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read: 'Caught red-handed, now backpedaling': Netizens call out Reliance for Operation Sindoor trademark appilcation