Conjuring: Last Rites, the final entry in the popular Conjuring horror franchise, is gearing up for its release. The movie will be the ninth entry in Warner Bros' Conjuring Universe and is inspired by the lives of real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Based on the real-life cases of the Warrens

All entries in the Conjuring franchise have been based on real cases investigated by the Warrens. The first movie was based on the Amityville Horror, the second movie was based on the Enfield Poltergeist, and the third entry was based on the murder trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, who claimed he was possessed by a demon.

The Smurl haunting

Last Rites is based on the book The Haunted by the Warrens, based on their investigations of the Smurl family, who claimed their house was possessed by demons. Jack and Janet Smurl, along with their four daughters, moved into their West Pittston, Pennsylvania house in 1973 and soon started experiencing strange occurrences.

Such as strange odours and sounds around the house. Things quickly began to escalate, with the family dog being thrown against a wall, one of their children being pushed down a flight of stairs, and one child being sexually assaulted. The case drew the attention of paranormal investigators and demonologists nationwide and ultimately led Ed and Lorraine Warren to take on the case.

The Conjuring: Last Rites will be directed by Michael Chaves, with Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reprising their roles as Lorraine and Ed Warren. The movie will be released worldwide on September 5, 2025.

The last act for Ed and Lorraine Warren. Trailer on Thursday. #TheConjuring: Last Rites – Only in Theaters September 5. pic.twitter.com/Q3j4Ik6I1C — The Conjuring (@TheConjuring) May 6, 2025

