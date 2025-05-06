Singer Megan Thee Stallion put on her food critic cap and gave us a quick peek at delicious appetisers at the Met Gala 2025. Despite the event having a no-phone policy and risking herself getting banned from next year's event, the singer shared a video of her along with Angel Reese and Doechii sampling some of the food and sharing their thoughts.

A menu curated by Chef Kwame Onwuachi

This year's menu was curated by chef Kwame Onwuachi, who had revealed most of the menu beforehand. According to Vogue, the menu included papaya piri piri salad, cucumbers with Caribbean green seasoning, creole roasted chicken with lemon emulsion, BBQ collard greens with bacon, cornbread with honey curry butter and a dessert named "Bodega Special Cosmic Brownie."

Chef Onwuachi has told Vogue, "As a chef who grew up in the Bronx, being a part of such an iconic New York institution for the most celebrated, star-studded night of the year is like a professional dream come true."

Cornbread and caviar, minus the garlic

In her video, Megan is sampling the Cornbread and Caviar, White Truffle Lobster Rolls and Vegan Lox on a Mini Bagel. At the Met Gala 2025, Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour, who also serves as the event’s main organiser, had banned garlic, onion, chives, parsley and bruschetta from the menu citing that they cause bad breath and tend to get stuck in people's teeth.

A star-studded event

The Met Gala is a fundraiser for the Costume Institute, the only self-funding department at the Met that started in 1948. Each year, a group of celebrities are chosen to oversee the event. This year, Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, and A$AP Rocky had the honour.

Indian celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh, Shah Rukh Khan and Kiara Advani attended the grand event this year.

