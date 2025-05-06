Sleek & stylish! Best Met Gala red carpet looks that you can't miss - Rihanna, Zendaya and Diljit Dosanjh

Rihanna
Rihanna is undoubtedly a Met Gala queen! The singer surprised the world by flaunting her baby bump as she attended the event. Celebrating ''Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,'' the singer walked out wearing a Marc Jacobs two-piece tailored suit gown comprising a skirt, matching grey corset, and a crop jacket. She completed her look with a polka dot ascot and a stylish hat.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Priyanka and Nick looked classy in retro attire. Following the event's “Tailored for You” dress code, the couple walked out in a retro-inspired look. Chopra looked dazzling in a white polka dot jacket with a matching pencil skirt. She completed her look with black gloves and a huge hat. Meanwhile, the singer opted to wear a cream shirt with high-waisted trousers and a matching belt.
Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita twisted a tailoring code. A Quiet Place: Day One actor attended the charity event in a baby blue Chanel suit that featured a flowing cap, adding much-needed drama.
Doja Cat
Rapper Doja Cat carried a unique look that didn't disappoint at all. She arrived at the Gala wearing a ''80s-inspired Marc Jacobs pantsuit that featured structured shoulders and cheetah print in the front. Apart from the attire, her hairstyle was the highlight.
Colman Domingo
Domingo made a stylish appearance at the Met Gala. Embracing the evening's theme, the co-chair walked the red carpet in two looks. The first was a striking Valentino cape, followed by a chic ensemble featuring a black and white jacket, grey pants, and a cream-colored shirt.
Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh made a royal statement, and the world is impressed. The singer made his Met Gala debut wearing a custom-made Prabal Gurung outfit that paid tribute to her Punjabi heritage. His royal-inspired outfit featured a custom sherwani-inspired silhouette with an ivory-toned turban. He completed his Maharaja look with diamond necklaces and jewellery.
Zendaya
Zendaya took the tailoring theme quite seriously and delivered her best. Without any experiment, she attended the event in a tailored three-piece Louis Vuitton suit featuring a white vest, skirt, flared trousers, and a satin tie. She added drama with an exquisite hat.