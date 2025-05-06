Sleek & stylish! Best Met Gala red carpet looks that you can't miss - Rihanna, Zendaya and Diljit Dosanjh

2 /7

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka and Nick looked classy in retro attire. Following the event's “Tailored for You” dress code, the couple walked out in a retro-inspired look. Chopra looked dazzling in a white polka dot jacket with a matching pencil skirt. She completed her look with black gloves and a huge hat. Meanwhile, the singer opted to wear a cream shirt with high-waisted trousers and a matching belt.