/It costs $70,000 every hour to fly a B-52 bomber! Here is what else US could buy with that money

The US Air Force spends approximately $70,000 per flight hour to operate the B-52 Stratofortress. With 76 active aircraft and hundreds of flight hours logged annually, the running cost of America's oldest bomber fleet is staggering — and deeply revealing about the true price of global military dominance.
The official US Air Force cost per flying hour for the B-52H is approximately $70,000. That covers fuel, crew costs, maintenance labour, spare parts, and mission support. In one hour, the B-52 spends more than the average American family earns in an entire year.
For the cost of one B-52 flight hour: a full year's salary for a US public school teacher. Three months of hospitalisation for an average American patient. Two brand new Tesla Model 3 vehicles with change to spare. Or approximately 2,300 tanks of gas for an average family car. One hour of bomber flight consumes all of it.
Multiply $70,000 by 24 and you get $1.68 million — the approximate operating cost of one B-52 on one full-day mission. That excludes weapons, which can add tens of millions more depending on the munitions carried. A single sortie with cruise missiles can cost more than some countries' annual defence budgets.
The US Air Force's 76 active B-52s collectively fly thousands of hours per year in training, deployments, and exercises. Analysts estimate the total annual operating cost of the B-52 fleet runs into the billions of dollars — before counting the multi-billion-dollar engine replacement programme currently underway.
Despite its eye-watering hourly cost, the B-52 is the cheapest option available for its mission profile. The B-2 Spirit stealth bomber costs over $130,000 per flight hour and carries a smaller payload. The B-1 Lancer, now retired, cost over $60,000 per hour with severe maintenance problems. The B-52's cost is high in absolute terms but low relative to what it delivers.
The US Air Force has awarded a contract worth over $2.6 billion to Rolls-Royce to replace the B-52's existing engines with new F130 turbofans. The full programme cost, including integration and testing, is projected to exceed $10 billion. The investment is justified on the grounds that it extends the B-52's service life to 2050 and beyond — spreading the cost across 25 additional years of operation.
The calculation the US military makes is strategic, not economic. A B-52 carrying 20 cruise missiles capable of striking targets 1,500 miles away, flown by a crew of five, represents a level of destructive reach that no other platform matches at any price. The question is not whether $70,000 an hour is expensive. The question is what that capability is worth — and the answer, in US defence budgeting, has consistently been: whatever it costs.