/It costs $70,000 every hour to fly a B-52 bomber! Here is what else US could buy with that money

The calculation the US military makes is strategic, not economic. A B-52 carrying 20 cruise missiles capable of striking targets 1,500 miles away, flown by a crew of five, represents a level of destructive reach that no other platform matches at any price. The question is not whether $70,000 an hour is expensive. The question is what that capability is worth — and the answer, in US defence budgeting, has consistently been: whatever it costs.