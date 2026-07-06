In the film Band Baaja Baaraat, Ranveer Singh made his acting debut, in which he played the role of Bittoo Sharma, an unambitious and street-smart young man from Delhi. He teams up with an ambitious, focused girl to launch a successful wedding planning business, which leads to a complex journey of friendship, romance, and professional challenge. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, written by Habib Faisal and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also features Anushka Sharma, Neeraj Sood, Puru Chibber, Manit Joura, and others.