As Ranveer Singh turns 41 today, here's a look back at his most transformative performances that showcased his versatility. Whether portraying historical figures, sports icons, or quirky fictional characters, Ranveer has built a career defined by fearless choices and memorable performances.
Ranveer Singh is widely celebrated as one of Bollywood's most versatile and intensely committed method actors. He is known for his explosive on-screen energy and physical transformations for every film. His acting style blends uninhibited mass appeal with profound, nuanced emotional depth. From playing the role of carefree Bittoo Sharma in Band Baaja Baaraat to portraying the ruthless antagonist Alauddin Khalji in Padmaavat, the Bollywood actor has showcased his acting skills with every film.
In the film Band Baaja Baaraat, Ranveer Singh made his acting debut, in which he played the role of Bittoo Sharma, an unambitious and street-smart young man from Delhi. He teams up with an ambitious, focused girl to launch a successful wedding planning business, which leads to a complex journey of friendship, romance, and professional challenge. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, written by Habib Faisal and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also features Anushka Sharma, Neeraj Sood, Puru Chibber, Manit Joura, and others.
In Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh plays the role of Sultan Alauddin Khilji, the ruthless, ambitious, and predatory ruler of the Delhi Sultanate. Driven by an obsession with Queen Padmavati, his character launches a destructive siege against the Rajput kingdom of Chittor. Based on the epic poem of the same name by Malik Muhammad Jayasi, it is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh and Raza Murad, among others.
In Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh plays Murad Ahmed, a 22-year-old underdog from the Dharavi slums of Mumbai. A college student from a low-income and abusive household, Murad discovers a passion for hip-hop and uses rap to voice the struggles of the masses and escape poverty. Directed by Zoya Akhtar and written by Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the film was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar. It stars Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash and Vijay Raaz, among others.
In the sports drama, Ranveer Singh plays the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. His role centres on leading the underdog Indian cricket team to their historic and unexpected victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Sajid Nadiadwala, it is based on the India national cricket team led by Kapil Dev, which won the 1983 Cricket World Cup. It also features Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, among others.
In the Dhurandhar franchise, Ranveer Singh plays the role of Hamza Ali Mazari, an undercover Indian spy operating in Pakistan. His mission is to infiltrate the dangerous mafia and gang networks of Lyari, Karachi, and dismantle organised crime. Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Gaurav Gera, among others.
In the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer Singh plays Rocky Randhawa, a wealthy, flamboyant, and high-energy young Punjabi man from Delhi. Beneath his brash fashion sense and loud demeanour, he is a gentle, open-minded, and highly empathetic character who becomes a pillar of support for women and chooses love over ego. Directed by Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy, it is produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and others.