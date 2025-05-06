Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly the biggest star in Bollywood but his stardom is not limited to India itself. For years, Khan has ruled the Indian box office and enjoyed a huge fan following across the world. Often dubbed as Indian Tom Cruise, SRK’s star power is unmatched. And so his debut at Monday’s Met Gala was seen as one of the most anticipated ones, considering how big a star he is. But while his fans were on the ground as well as online were keen to catch a glimpse of the actor, it seems some of the members of the foreign media present at the event had not done their homework well.

Shah Rukh Khan introduces himself to the media

Khan, who was dressed in a sharp black suit designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, left the fans in a tizzy outside the hotel from where the stars were leaving for the Met Gala 2025. Amid flashing cameras and excited cheers, the actor was seen giving bytes to certain media channels who were clearly very curious about the man who had brought in such fan frenzy.

A video shows Khan walking up to the press side and humbly introducing himself to certain members of the foreign press presumably after being asked to introduce himself. “I am Shah Rukh,” Khan can be heard saying to a journalist.

The press, intrigued by his bejewelled look, asked him details to which SRK proudly revealed that his Met Gala ensemble was created by Indian fashion maestro Sabyasachi who in the last few years has created a mark for himself in the international fashion industry.

“My designer, Sabyasachi, he thought of it, and thought of it as an expression of freedom and trying to be resolute and resilient against things that can oppress you,” SRK told the reporter.

VIDEO | Shah Rukh Khan's (@iamsrk) Met Gala 2025 debut was a moment to remember, not just for his stunning outfit but also for a heartwarming interaction with foreign media. As the King of Bollywood walked the red carpet, he was stopped by international reporters who were… pic.twitter.com/PZbqwJAmO2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 6, 2025

Dressed in a black silk sherwani-style jacket over black trousers and lots of necklaces across his chest, with a big dangling K locket – which represented King Khan, SRK exuded charm and class like no other.

Fans react to ignorant foreign media

The video of SRK introducing himself to the media did not go down well with many of his fans who called the foreign media ignorant.

“Hopefully, they go home and Google him and see how POPULAR he really is,” one posted on Reddit.

“Shah deserved better coverage and no one with their 'obvious' takes can convince me otherwise,” another commented.

“I mean same issue with Alia that one year. Nobody knew who she was except Indian-Americans,” one chimed in.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee schools ignorant interviewers

The awkwardness did not end there. A video sharedd by Vogue, the host for the gala every year, shows celebrity interviewers Teyana Taylor and Ego Nwodim unsure of who they were speaking to or how popular the two men were.

The video shows the singer and the SNL regular having a chat with Shah Rukh and fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherji, who dressed the superstar for the big day.

Teyana and Ego introduce Shah Rukh to the audience as the ‘first male Bollywood star’ to attend the Gala and asked him how he felt about making history.

SRK smiled and revealed he was nervous because he is a shy person and doesn't attend too many red carpet events. The hosts then asked him if the blue colour of the carpet made him feel better, leading to some awkward nodding. The questions also seemed misplaced specially to a man who has represented India and Bollywood in events and festivals world over and walked innumerable red carpets.

Khan, tactically, tried to steer the conversation but the hosts also failed to recognise Sabyasachi Mukherjee- one of the leading fashion designers in the world now. Ego asks, ‘And this is the designer, yes?” pointing towards Sabyasachi. SRK then goes to introduce him and praise the designer’s work.

Khan also spoke about the inspiration behind the look and that's when Sabya decided to take over.

“Just to give a little context, Shah Rukh Khan is probably the most famous man in the world and his fan following is legendary. We nearly had a stampede outside the hotel when he came out,” Sabya told the hosts.

He then explained, “When you get a man like this, when its Black Dandy, representation is the most important thing. We wanted to represent Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan and nobody else.”

Ego said, “Well Sabya I think you did your thing and Shah Rukh you look fantastic. I hope your kids are proud, kids, you gotta be proud of dad.”

Sabya’s schooling didn’t go unnoticed for fans who thanked the designer for making the ignorant host understand who they were speaking to.

I love how sabya made them realise how big of a deal srk is. he’s one of the biggest and greatest of superstars in bollywood,” wrote a person on YouTube. “He is so modest so humbled that reflects his personality..how sabyasachi addressed him as the one of the popular actors in the world..truly he is..his popularity outside India is insane..”

“SRK just made MET more popular and literally the interviewers live in a bubble and once they realise who SRK is, they will know what a big deal was to interview him,” wrote a fan.

About Shah Rukh’s look for Met Gala 2025

While SRK stuck to his quintessential all black look, it’s his bejeweled neck that caught everyone’s attention. In his debut appearance at the Met, Khan wore Sabyasachi Mukherjee jewelry and outfit on the red carpet, struck his signature pose and charmed the world media with his humility and smile. The fact that he looked too hot to handle was just like a cherry on top.

