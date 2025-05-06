Shah Rukh Khan to Kiara Advani: All the Indian celebrities who walked the red carpet at Met Gala 2025

5 /10

Diljit Dosanjh

The Maharaja is here! Diljit Dosanjh, a true-blue global music sensation, turned heads as he arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in an ivory and gold ensemble, which gave tribute to his Punjabi heritage even as it screamed royalty from all aspects. His outfit featured a custom sherwani-inspired silhouette by designer Prabal Gurung, complete with intricate embroidery and pearl detailing that shimmered under the lights. At the back of his floor sweeping cape, Punjabi Gurmukhi script was inscribed in gold inside the map of Punjab.