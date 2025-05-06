Shah Rukh Khan to Kiara Advani: All the Indian celebrities who walked the red carpet at Met Gala 2025

India shines at Met Gala 2025
The Indian representation was strong at fashion’s biggest night – The Met Gala 2025. From Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan bringing in his effervescence charm to Kiara Advani debuting her baby bump and pregnancy glow in public to Manish Malhotra making a splash on the red carpet with his debut appearance, to Natasha Poonawalla flaunting Indian artistry on her elaborate dress, fashion’s biggest night was all about celebrating dandyism the Indian way. Here are all the Indian celebrities who walked the red carpet at the Met Gala 2025.
Shah Rukh Khan
While SRK stuck to his quintessential all black look, it’s his bejeweled neck that caught everyone’s attention. In his debut appearance at the Met, Khan wore Sabyasachi Mukherjee jewelry and outfit on the red carpet, struck his signature pose and charmed the world media with his humility and smile. The fact that he looked too hot to handle was just like a cherry on top.
Kiara Advani
Mum-to-be Kiara Advani exuded pregnancy glow as she made her debut at the Met red carpet in a custom Gaurav Gupta ensemble. She became the first Indian celebrity to walk the Met Gala pregnant. Kiara’s ensemble is titled Bravehearts and is a tribute to femininity, lineage, and transformation. Crafted with sculptural precision, the gown featured an antique gold breastplate adorned with ghungroos and crystals. Two symbolic forms—Mother Heart and Baby Heart—were linked by a chain umbilical cord, visually narrating the bond of motherhood.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
The OG got the memo right! Looking stunning in a fitted polka dot tuxedo dress and a black hat, Priyanka Chopra made her fifth appearance at the Met Gala 2025. She was accompanied by her husband, singer Nick Jonas, who wore a white ruffled shirt with black pants. The couple wore Balmain creations this year and brought in old Hollywood charm as they packed some PDA on the red carpet.
Diljit Dosanjh
The Maharaja is here! Diljit Dosanjh, a true-blue global music sensation, turned heads as he arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in an ivory and gold ensemble, which gave tribute to his Punjabi heritage even as it screamed royalty from all aspects. His outfit featured a custom sherwani-inspired silhouette by designer Prabal Gurung, complete with intricate embroidery and pearl detailing that shimmered under the lights. At the back of his floor sweeping cape, Punjabi Gurmukhi script was inscribed in gold inside the map of Punjab.
Natasha Poonawalla
Entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla – a Met regular- made heads turn once again this year for her stunning look on the Met Gala 2025 red carpet. Designed by Manish Malhotra, Natasha wore a sculpted gown with heavy Parsi Gara embroidery all over.
Manish Malhotra
With the theme "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" and a dress code of "Tailored for You," the night was all about celebrating Black dandyism, sharp silhouettes, and bold personal style. Making his debut at Met was also designer Manish Malhotra who walked the red carpet in stunning black overcoat shrug, embroidered with gold details that gave off major royal vibes. Underneath, he kept things sharp with a crisp white shirt featuring dramatic bishop sleeves and a bejeweled black tie.
Sabyasachi Mukherjee
This was Sabya’s second year at the Met. The ace designer, who also styled SRK for the fashion event, made a quiet yet powerful fashion statement that blended sophistication with individuality. Sabyasachi Mukherjee kept it sharp with a pair of high-waisted black trousers, wore a cream shirt and a white long coat over it. For footwear, he chose shiny black dress shoes that tied the whole outfit together. He completed his look with a headgear which had a brooch pinned at the front.
Isha Ambani
Business tycoon Isha Ambani- another regular at Met Gala- wore a Anamika Khanna three-piece outfit this year. Isha’s historic neck piece drew all the attention. The Cartier piece was once owned by the Maharaja of Nawanagar, and the same piece featured in Ocean’s 8, famously stolen during the film’s fictional Met Gala.
Mona Patel
Another Met regular, Indian-American entrepreneur Mona Patel brought some AI drama on the red carpet as she strut her stuff in a dramatic cape and corseted bodice, created by American fashion icon Thom Browne.