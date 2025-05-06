Met Gala 2025 saw a spectacle of good looks much like every other year. From stars experimenting with fashion and their style statement to some sticking to basics, we saw it all. One such look the internet coudn't get enough of was Indian heiress Isha Ambani’s who wore an ensemble by designer Anamika Khanna.

Isha stuns in heritage jewellery at Met Gala

Wearing Anamika Khanna couture keeping up with the theme of Met Gala’s ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’, Isha wore a heavily embellished black-and-gold corset with an intricately detailed bodice that was paired with sleek black silk trousers featuring straight-cut silhouettes and silver-studded embellishments along the sides.

She topped it off with a white cape styled as a tailored jacket with lapel collars, richly adorned with ornate jewels and finished with a dramatic floor-length train but what stood out was her jewellery.

Her showstopping accessory was the layers of jewellery she wore and notably, as mentioned by her, all belongs to her mother Nita. Among the layers of diamond necklaces she wore, we couldn’t stop swooning over a brick-sized vintage diamond necklace.

Reports suggest that the diamond necklace once belonged to the Maharaja of Nawanagar. It was commissioned by the royal and is now a part of luxury label Cartier’s treasured collection.

Interestingly, the necklace also featured in hit film Ocean’s 8 and is seen worn by Anne Hathaway’s character which gets stolen. The necklace is reportedly worth $150 million.