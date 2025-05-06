Punjabi aa gaye oye! Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh gave an ode to Indian kings as he dressed in regal attire for his debut appearance at the Met Gala 2025. The global music sensation turned heads as he arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in an ivory and gold ensemble, which gave tribute to his Punjabi heritage even as it screamed royalty from all aspects.

Diljit, known for merging tradition and modernity in his style, channelled his inner maharaja with a look that paid homage to regal Indian heritage while embracing the night’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

A proud and historic moment as Diljit Dosanjh becomes the first Punjabi celebrity to attend the Met Gala 2025, donning a regal Maharaja-inspired look. It was especially heartening to see Punjabi Gurmukhi script featured on his outfit. @diljitdosanjh pic.twitter.com/wNf2NAsZBx — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) May 6, 2025

Diljit's ode to Punjab

His outfit featured a custom sherwani-inspired silhouette by designer Prabal Gurung, complete with intricate embroidery and pearl detailing that shimmered under the lights. At the back of his floor sweeping cape, Punjabi Gurmukhi script was inscribed in gold inside the map of Punjab. Shah Rukh Khan debuts at Met Gala in all-black

DILJIT DOSANJH WON THIS MET GALAAAAAAAA



HOLY FCKING GODDDDDD



He represented INDIAN culture and that punjab map on the back outlining gurmukhi script on his cape🔥🙌



This is giving legit Maharaja vibes👑



#MetGala2025#MetGala #DiljitDosanjh #diljitatmetgala pic.twitter.com/4BdTZrrcVz — INNOCENT EVIL ⁶𓅓 (@raju_innocentev) May 6, 2025

The look was elevated with a statement turban, adorned with a traditional sarpech (turban ornament) that added a dramatic, heritage-rich touch. The singer accessorised with layered uncut diamond necklaces and traditional mojaris, which blended Indian royalty with runway appeal.

While most stuck to the traditional suit and gave a spin to the set theme, Diljit’s look truly stood out as he channelised Indian Royalty in the true sense. Fans and fashion critics alike praised his look as one of the most original and memorable of the night, appreciating how he brought Punjabi culture to the global stage.

