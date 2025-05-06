Kiara owned her first Met Gala appearance this year as she walked in a custom black gown with a gold breast plate that ended just before the huge baby bump. Kiara is pregnant with her first child. She became the first Indian celebrity to walk the Met Gala pregnant.

The Met Gala this year is themed ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ and Kiara gave it her own spin as she chose an Indian designer Gaurav Gupta for the occasion. Kiara’s look celebrated both her cultural roots and her personal evolution.

Kiara’s ensemble is titled Bravehearts and is a tribute to femininity, lineage, and transformation. Crafted with sculptural precision, the gown featured an antique gold breastplate adorned with ghungroos and crystals. Two symbolic forms—Mother Heart and Baby Heart—were linked by a chain umbilical cord, visually narrating the bond of motherhood.

The look also paid homage to the late André Leon Talley, legendary fashion editor and Black icon, through a dramatic double-panelled cape—a nod to his iconic silhouettes and influence on the fashion world.

Speaking about her Met Gala debut, Kiara Advani says, “Making my Met Gala debut at this point in my life, as both an artist and mother-to-be feels incredibly special. When my stylist, Anaita, approached Gaurav to design my look, he created 'Bravehearts', a vision that honours the transformative phase I’m stepping into connecting it beautifully to this year's dress code ‘Tailored for You.’ Inspired by the legacy of André Leon Talley, we reflected on what it means to show up with intention, individuality, and strength. This is a silent tribute to that — it’s a reminder that everything we do paves the way for the next generation.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra were among the other Indian stars who walked the red carpet earlier in the day.