It’s time to bring out all your old polka dotted clothes as Priyanka Chopra stunned at the Met Gala in a beautiful polka-dotted suit. She arrived in style with her dashing husband Nick Jonas. The two complemented each other as they walked hand in hand at the Met Gala 2025.

Priyanka Chopra at the Met Gala

The two celebrated the theme of the fashion gala, ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ in their own unique style. While Priyanka’s suit is from Olivier Roustein and jewels by Bulgari jewels, she was joined by her husband Nick Jonas who wore a white shirt and black trousers.

Their comeback at the Met Gala was extra special for fans as the two returned to the red carpet with the same flair they did years ago when they walked together and sparked romance rumours for the first time. Back in 2017, the two attended the festival as “just friends”. It was after this walk when they started dating online and things became serious leading to marriage and a kid now.

A day prior to the Met Gala red carpet event, Priyanka Chopra attended the launch dinner with Lupita Nyong’o and Hunter Schafer, marking the grand collaboration between designer Olivier Rousteing and Johnnie Walker Vault.

About Met Gala’s theme

Met Gala 2025 dress code “Tailored for You,” for the exhibition theme, ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ honouring Black identity and how their style has shaped today’s fashion.

Notably, Priyanka was the first Indian to walk the prestigious Met carpet nine years ago. In addition to Priyanka this year, Indian stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh will also walk the red carpet.