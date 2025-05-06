The King is here!

If you were waiting for Shah Rukh Khan to make his impending Met Gala 2025 debut, then this is the moment. The Indian superstar looked impressive as he walked the Met Gala red carpet in all-black ensemble, layered with leading designer Sabyasachi’s jewels in his neck which adorned his neck.

Videos and pictures of Shah Rukh leaving for Met Gala sent paparazzi gasping for more. He is staying at the Carlyle Hotel from where he left in a van for the venue.

Shah Rukh wore a black blazer which he paired with a pair of matching black trousers. He also channelled a huge ‘K’ necklace, along with several other neckpieces. Sabyasachi gave him a modern edgy look, something that Shah Rukh Khan pulls off effortlessly.

This year is extra special for Indian fans as in addition to Shah Rukh Khan, stars like Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh will also make their Met Gala debut.

Here’s our King #ShahRukhKhan at the Met Gala 2025 event. pic.twitter.com/Ezj1e5d8kd — Rahil Mohammed ♨️ (@iamRahilM) May 5, 2025

Theme of Met Gala

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York will celebrate the theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' inspired by Monica L Miller's book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. The exhibit will feature a range of garments, paintings, photographs, and more, exploring the indelible style of Black men in the context of dandyism.

As for films, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's King alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan. The movie will release globally in 2026. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment with Marflix.