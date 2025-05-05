Shah Rukh Khan may have worked only in Bollywood films so far, but the actor has had a global reach for years. Khan, who is synonymous to Bollywood outside of India, enjoys a huge fan following all over the world. Due to his superstardom, his Met Gala debut is being considered as one of the most anticipated ones this year. Khan, however, isn’t the first Indian actor to walk the red carpet at the Met.

However, he and actor Diljit Dosanjh will be the first Indian men to walk the red carpet at the Met Gala 2025 on Monday in New York.

While everyone is eager to see how SRK dresses up for the occasion, there have been some who have wondered why it took the superstar this long to make an appearance at the global stage. Owing to his global recognition, the actor should have walked the red carpet of fashion’s biggest night long back yet it took him this long to finally make it to the red carpet of the fashion gala.

Perhaps, the answer lies in this year’s theme of Met Gala.

Theme of Met Gala 2025

Met Gala 2025’s theme is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. The year’s theme is selected by Andrew Bolton, the chief curator of The Costume Institut,e and is inspired by is inspired by Monica L Miller’s 2009 book “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.”

Dandyism refers to not just elegance in men’s fashion but the individual attitude and persona of the wearer. Black dandyism is also a refers to the evolution of the Afro-American community, who, after years of struggle, rose to prominence in society and adopted the White man’s style to get equal rights and privileges in society.

“Dandyism… poses a challenge to or a transcendence of social and cultural hierarchies. It asks questions about identity, representation, and mobility in relation to race, class, gender, sexuality, and power,” Miller said in a press release by the Met.

Dandyism is also about freedom of expression and the evolving sense of fashion within the community.

Interestingly, this is for the first time since 2003 that the Met Gala will focus on menswear specifically, making it an opportune moment for Khan to make his debut at the fashion gala. There are also rumours that Khan is in early rounds of talks with Marvel Cinematic Studios for a possible collaboration in its future project. While it is too early to point out which role and project Khan will be associated with, if the talks work out, then Met Gala red carpet provides a great stage for his Hollywood debut in the coming months.

What is Shah Rukh Khan wearing at the Gala?

Since it is about Black style, some experts are expecting him to wear a black outfit designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Many are speculating that Khan will also showcase Sabya’s latest jewellery collection which is regal and over the top. The designer has only hinted with words, ‘KING KHAN. BENGAL TIGER’ plastered on his Instagram story on Monday. While that doesn’t reveal much about Khan’s look, it does give copious hints at what one can expect on Monday evening.

One can expect heavy embroidery, velvets, deep gold, and a tiger motif wherever possible, and we know only SRK will be able to pull off the look with absolute ease.

What goes on behind the closed-door event

Unless you are a regular at the gala, attendees do not usually have an idea of what happens inside at the event. Guests are not allowed to either take a picture or post it on their social media handles. There’s a big musical performance that is often kept a secret.

Since celebrities wear high-end jewellery, each attendee has a personal security guard and RFID trackers.



Certain food items like onion, garlic, and parsley are left out of the menu because they can result in bad breath.

The co-chairs at the Met Gala 2025

Anna Wintour has one of the most diverse co-chairs this time with actor Colman Domingo, race car driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky and singer-songwriter Pharrell Williams.

Officially known as the Costume Institute Benefit, the Met Gala is the annual haute couture fundraising festival held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in Manhattan. The event will take place on Monday, May 5.