All eyes are on Met Gala 2025 red carpet as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his debut at the fashion gala on Monday evening. Considered one of the biggest night for fashion, the Met Gala annually hosts celebrities and designers from all over the world who dress up in accordance to a set theme of that year.

Khan’s appearance at the fashion extravaganza is special for more reasons than one. Not only does the actor make his debut at the Gala, but he also will be collaborating with celebrated designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for the event. Ahead of the gala, the designer dropped major hint aboiut Khan’s look.

“KING KHAN. BENGAL TIGER.”

Sabyasachi Mukherjee teased fans on Monday morning with just few words- dropping hints about Khgan’s possible look for the gala.

Sabyasachi’s Instagram story simply said, “KING KHAN. BENGAL TIGER” While that doesn’t reveal much about Khan’s look it does give copious hints at what one can expect on Monday evening.

The story has already ignited theories and sketchy fan renders across the internet.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee's Instagram story Photograph: (Instagram)

Rumour mills allege that SRK’s look will draw from Sabyasachi’s 25th anniversary jewellery collection, which is as regal and maximalist as it gets.

One can expect heavy embroidery, velvets, deep gold, and a tiger motif wherever possible and we know only SRK will able to pull off the look with absolute ease.

This year’s theme is Black Dandyism, a celebration of exaggerated elegance, historic masculinity, and power dressing. Fans are hoping that Sabya pulls off an iconic look for King Khan making it one of the most memorable Met Gala debut ever.

Diljit shows off Met Gala invite

Another debutant this year at the Met, Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh gave a hilarious desi take to the official invite.

In a video posted to his account, the singer-actor casually flexed his official invite and asked fans for fashion advice, “MET GALA Tomorrow. Daso Fer Ki Paiye Kal Nu; Halaa Laa Laa Karauni An.” (Tell me what to wear tomorrow, I’m about to blow everyone’s minds.)

