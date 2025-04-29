Met Gala 2025: Fashion’s biggest event is back — check date, theme, hosts and how to watch it in India

Met Gala 2025 theme
At this year's gala, the attention will be on the men in attendance. The 2025 Met Gala theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” inspired by Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.
What is the dress code?
The official dress code is “Tailored for You,” honouring Black dandyism. So expect to see celebrities stepping out in sharp, tailored suits at this year’s event.
Who are the Met Gala 2025 hosts
The Met Gala co-chairs are Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams. They will be joining Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who has been the force behind the Met Gala since 1995. LeBron James is an honorary co-chair.
When will the Met Gala 2025 take place?
The Met Gala is held annually on the first Monday in May. This year's event will take place on May 5, 2025 (Tuesday, May 6 in India).
Where is the Met Gala held?
The Met Gala annually takes place at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
Who is attending the Met Gala 2025?
While the official guest list hasn't been confirmed. But if reports are to be believed, A-listers such as Rihanna, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Zendaya are expected to attend.
How to watch from India?
For those wondering where to watch the fashion extravaganza, it will be livestreamed on Vogue’s digital platforms, including YouTube.