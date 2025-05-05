Trust Diljit Dosanjh to have a humorous take on fashion night’s biggest gala, the Met Gala 2025. On Monday, Diljit took to his Instagram to share a hilarious video, flaunting his Met Gala invite and confirming his presence at the global event. Hours before Diljit hits the red carpet at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute for the fashion gala, the 41-year-old gave a sneak preview of the invitation and even read out its content for his fans.

Needless to say, the hilarious video, in which he's speaking in the Punjabi language, has now gone viral on social media.

Diljit shares his Met Gala invite with fans

The singer-actor took a fun dig at the exclusive invite without any 'plus one' and even boasted about the people he would be seated alongside at the evet.

The video shows Diljit opening the envelope and hilariously asking his fans to not send him wedding invites any more, given he that he now has received the most prestigious invite ever. He then jokes around the Indian wedding scenes with the 'one plate per person' rule for the attendees as the invite mentioned that it was restricted to one person.

The singer further mentioned NBA star LeBron James and rapper ASAP Rocky, who will be attending the event as the Chair of this year’s Met Gala.

Diljit Dosanjh’s debut at Met Gala 2025

The popular Punjabi singer-rapper has already made an impression globally with his concerts. He was made India proud by becoming the first Indian artiste to perform at Coachella. He will now be the first Indian Sikh to attend the New York-based fashion event.

Not just Diljit, but Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Kiara Advani too will be making their debut at Met Gala 2025. Other Indians who are going to be at the fashion’s biggest night include Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Isha Ambani.

The theme of the fundraising festival this year is 'Black Dandyism.' Officially known as the Costume Institute Benefit, the Met Gala is the annual haute couture fundraising festival held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in Manhattan. The event will take place on Monday, May 5.