For the past ten years, the Met Gala red carpet has been a dazzling stage for truly extraordinary fashion. Each year brings groundbreaking silhouettes and unforgettable couture, solidifying its place as the fashion event we eagerly await. As the 2025 Gala draws near, let's revisit some of the most breathtaking looks that have graced this iconic event. Find out more about iconic fashion moments in this episode of E-Club.