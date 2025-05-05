US President Donald Trump is now wanting to revive Hollywood. President Trump says he will hit movies made outside of the US with 100% tariffs. In a post on social media, Trump declared he was authorizing the US Trade Representative to start the process to impose the levy in order to revive America’s movie industry. According to the US President, the movie industry in the US was dying a ‘very fast death’.

He blamed a "concerted effort" by other countries that offer incentives to attract filmmakers and studios, which he described as a "National Security threat".

What Trump wrote

On Truth social, Trump posted,” The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death. Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States. Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated. This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda! Therefore, I am authorizing the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands. WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!”

Trump’s Tariffs

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has imposed tariffs on countries around the world. The move have been termed controversial and problematic by many.

However, Trump argues tariffs will boost US manufacturers and protect jobs but the move has left the global economy into chaos and prices on goods around the world are expected to rise.

Ahead of his inauguration, Trump appointed three film stars - Jon Voight, Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone - to be special ambassadors tasked with promoting business opportunities in Hollywood.

"They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK—BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!" Trump wrote at the time.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick responded to the latest announcement, saying "We're on it".

Trump’s trade policies have affected the US movie industry in the last few months. In April, China announced it was reducing its quota of American films allowed into the country.

"The wrong action of the US government to abuse tariffs on China will inevitably further reduce the domestic audience's favourability towards American films," the China Film Administration said.

"We will follow the market rules, respect the audience's choice, and moderately reduce the number of American films imported."

