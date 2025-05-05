Hollywood actor Sean Penn has never been a fan of Donald Trump. Appearing on Jim Acosta’s Subtsack podcast recently, the actor spoke about world politics, on the heels of his new film Words of War. He spoke about the dangers of a president like Trump and the direction in which the country was headed.

Sean Penn not hopeful of a stable future with Trump leading the US

While talking about El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele and whether Trump will try to stay in the White House past his term limit, Sean Penn said that “we should consider worst cast scenarios” and that Trump “might try to destroy the world before he ages out of life.”

Sean added, “I do think it’s a reasonable theory that Donald Trump is not unlike the spouse of someone who leaves him, perhaps for another, who then murders their former partner because if they can’t have her, nobody can. I think Donald Trump and his solipsism may have that relationship with the world and that this destruction is in part a power play, and also a literal intention of his final out.”

Congressman Eric Swalwell also appeared on the podcast alongwith Sean. Eric serves as an executive producer on Words of War. He said, “What worries me is if he doesn’t believe there’s somebody who can protect him, you will see him ratchet up what he’s willing to do to the country to protect himself.

“Our only hope is a Congress that will check it, a press that will report on it, a court that’s independent to rule on it and a town square filled with Americans who say ‘hell no,'” added Eric.

Words of War is about the late Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya, who was assassinated outside the elevator of her Moscow apartment in 2005.