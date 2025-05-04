Singer Diljit Dosanjh will be making his Met Gala debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Kiara Advani this year. Diljit took to Instagram to share a story with the caption "First Time" along with an hourglass emoji and the song Met Gala by Gunna to his story.

India’s biggest representation yet at the Met Gala

He followed this up with a second story with a picture of a white bathrobe with the Met Gala logo on it, with a ribbon tied on. With Diljit's addition, this year's Met Gala will have the strongest representation India has ever had at the iconic event.

When and where to watch the 2025 Met Gala

The Met Gala will be held on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, and this year's theme is titled Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, and will be exploring the influence of clothing and style in shaping the African American community.

The Met Gala is a fundraiser for the Costume Institute, the only self-funding department at the Met that started in 1948. The 2024 event raised over $26 million, and each year, a group of celebrities are chosen to oversee the event. This year, Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, and A$AP Rocky will have the honour.

The red carpet live stream will take place on Monday at 6 PM ET on Vogue's YouTube channel and social media handles. Indian audiences can watch the show live at 3.30 AM on Tuesday.

