Met Gala 2025: It’s going to be bigger than ever for India at the prestigious festival as the nation’s biggest superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to make his much-impending debut.

Shah Rukh Khan left for Met Gala 2025 earlier in the day and landed in New York as pictures of the star with his manager started circulating on social media.

In a video, Shah Rukh was seen exiting the airport terminal with just his manager Pooja Dadlani. To everyone’s surprise, there was no entourage that he travelled with. He was just flanked by his manager and with just one suitcase. He dragged a single suitcase himself and was flanked by two customs officers.

Shah Rukh Khan is now in New York

For his trip to New York, Shah Rukh Khan wore a white T-shirt under a grey jacket and denim. He also wore sunglasses and carried a bag.

After exiting the airport in New York, Shah Rukh was seen greeting fans outside. A video shared by a fan account of the actor wrote, "Shah Rukh Khan touches down in New York, all set to grace the Met Gala 2025 with his unmatched charm and elegance!"

Shah Rukh Khan meanwhile has made no confirmations about his Met Gala debut this year. An anonymous social media fashion critics DietSabya announced that they had the whole truth behind the rumours that the star was confirmed for Met Gala.

DietSabya wrote, "STOP THE PRESSES!!! The impossible just happened! Two titans of their craft – the greatest Bollywood superstar – and the biggest designer of our generation – are joining forces for their MET Gala 2025 debut… This Bollywood icon is about to become the first Indian man to strut his ‘dandy’ on the Met carpet." It was posted with the caption, “#MetGala is gonna be exciting. discuss babyyyyy."

Indians have been a regular at Met Gala 2025 for the past few years now. This year, in addition to Shah Rukh Khan, we will also see Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani make their debuts.

Kiara Advani to make her debut at Met Gala 2025

Kickstarting on May 5, the Met Gala will celebrate the theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' inspired by Monica L Miller's book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. The exhibit will feature a range of garments, paintings, photographs, and more, exploring the indelible style of Black men in the context of dandyism.

Shah Rukh Khan in films

On the work front, Shah Rukh will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's King alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan. The movie will release globally in 2026.