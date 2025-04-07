Mommy-to-be Kiara Advani is all set to make her debut at the Met Gala 2025. Over the year’s fashion’s biggest night has witnessed several Indian celebrities making their debut on the coveted red carpet. From Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood beauties have made their presence felt at the gala, and now, Kiara’s name will be added to the list.

Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025

The Met Gala, known for its celebration of artistry and cultural significance, will now feature Kiara, whose influence continues to expand beyond the Indian film industry. Last year, she represented India at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala Dinner at Cannes, highlighting India's growing influence in the international film landscape. Her look from Cannes, in a striking pink and black gown with intricate lace detailing, went viral, garnering widespread praise and setting new trends in fashion.

Beyond fashion, Kiara has established herself as one of the most successful actresses of her generation in Bollywood. She has starred in seven global blockbusters, showcasing her immense popularity and box office appeal.

Her Met Gala appearance signifies another milestone in her ever-expanding international influence, solidifying her place on the world stage.

Met Gala 2025 will be held on Monday, May 5. The co-chairs for this year's Met Gala are actor Colman Domingo, music stars A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams, racing champion Lewis Hamilton, and Vogue's Anna Wintour. LeBron James will be the honorary chair. This year's Met Gala theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," a tribute to the rich legacy of Black fashion.

Kiara and Sidharth are expecting their first child together

Earlier this year, Kiara and her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra announced their pregnancy with a post on Instagram. The photo featured Kiara and Siddharth's hands joined together, holding a pair of baby booties. The caption read, "The greatest gift of our lives" The exact details of Kiara's pregnancy and her due date were not revealed in the post.

The couple worked together in the war drama Shershaah and started dating while working on the film. They tied the knot in 2023 in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family.