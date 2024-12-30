There is a new war brewing in Hollywood. This time it features Rihanna and the entire Kardashian family. According to reports, Rihanna is trying to use her influence to get the entire Kardashian family banned from attending the Met Gala 2025. The reason: Rihanna does not appreciate the family's controversial associations with Chris Brown and Kanye West.

Rihanna is not fond of Kardashian-Jenner family

According to a report in RadarOnline, Rihanna wants to dethrone Kendall Jenner by getting her and her whole family banned from the Met Gala next year. The Kardashian-Jenner family's outing at Met Gala each year is one of the most anticipated ones.

“Rihanna has never been a fan of the Kardashians. When Kim was married to Kanye West, she tried to cosy up to Rihanna and got totally shut down. And now that her longtime boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, is on the planning committee for the fashion event of the year, Rihanna has major sway when it comes to the guest list,” said a source.

Rihanna is also not fond of Kendall who had once cosied up to her ex Chris Brown in 2014. It is a well known fact that Chris had assaulted Rihanna in 2009. Kendall also dated A$AP Rocky, 36, in 2017.

"Rihanna did not appreciate Kendall's friendship with Chris. Kendall chose a side, and it was the wrong one. At the time, Rihanna and Rocky were technically just friends, but that didn't stop her from feeling territorial over him. It just solidified her dislike for Kendall and now she's going to use the Met Gala to get a bit of petty revenge,” added the source.

About Met Gala 2025

Rocky is co-chairing the 2025 Met Gala committee along with Vogue editor Anna Wintour. The event is being planned for May 2025. The event is considered the fashion industry's biggest gala with celebrities from the world over walking the red carpet. The Kardashians have always been front and centre at the event for years.

According to the insiders, a lot of people are encouraging Rihanna who wants the “Kardashians clan” out of the event.



The theme of Met Gala 2025 is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which is said to be an expression of Black dandyism. The gala will celebrate the style of Black men throughout history. Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo along with the honourary chair LeBron James, will co-host the fashion's biggest night.