New Delhi

Kanye West’s new music video featuring daughters North West and Chicago has a shock value that you’d expect from him. The rapper’s new music video uses Artificial Intelligence to make futuristic versions of his two daughters.

Advertisment

In the music video, they seem to be up against a variety of animalistic characters who zoom past them. The song is called “Bomb”. North, 11, and Chicago, 6, seem to be riding a futuristic vehicle which resembles Elon Musk’s Cybertruck. They race in a desert with other futuristic vehicles as their furry friends try to keep up.

Kanye's daughters feature in his new song

They lent their voices to the tune which is featured on Kanye's album, Vultures 2. North's verse is mostly in Japanese as Chicago comes onto the song with a freestyle-like rap.

Advertisment

The song is from Ye’s Vultures 2 album, which was released in August.

As the music video released, fans of Kanye West dropped over in the comments section. While some were happy to see him collaborate with his daughters in what he does best, others didn’t like the idea of Artificial Intelligence being used on children.

One fan wrote, “This AI use making me nervous for Bully," in reference to Kanye's expected 11th studio album. Another wrote, "AI slop of your own daughters. Ye please stop using AI."

Advertisment

"So am I hallucinating or did anyone else watch the music video with Kanye’s daughters," wrote one shocked fan. Another replied: "I cannot believe that brother made an AI music video with his own daughters."

In addition to North and Chicago, rapper Yuno Miles featured in the song. Yuno is best known for his 2020 song “Blizzard”.

Kanye West released the music video on his official YouTube channel. North and Chicago's mother Kim Kardashian reposted the clip to her Instagram account, writing, “BOMB ft. North West & Chicago West.”

Kanye and Kim (now exes) are also parents to sons Saint West, 8, and Psalm West, 5.

Also read: Drake warns music companies with suit over "inflated" numbers for Kendrick's diss track