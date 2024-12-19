New Delhi, India

It's Christmas time, and Rihanna has got her present! The Grammy-winner singer's wish came true after she got an autograph from Mariah Carey, the Queen of Christmas herself.

On Dec 17, the billionaire singer attended the final show of Carey's Christmas Time Tour at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and her day was turned extra special after she got an autograph from the singer, and that too on a spot where she wanted.

Several videos of the two iconic singers from the concert have taken the internet by storm. One clip shows Rihanna standing close to the stage as she catches the attention of Carey performing on the stage.

After noticing the ''Umbrella'' singer, Carey came down from the stage to meet Rihanna, when the singer requested her for the autograph and that too on her breast.

Waving at Mariah, Rihanna shouted, "It's me! I want an autograph!"

In a video, recorded by the singer Jason, Rihanna revealed that her beau Rocky has made her do this, "My man told me to do this," she said.

Advertisment

“I need a signature,” the 36-year-old singer says in a viral video. “Who has a Sharpie?,” she says further.

Taking Carey’s microphone, the Fenty Beauty owner says, “Mariah Carey is signing my tit, y’all! This s*** is f—ing epic! Look at that s--t! Look at that s--t, y'all! I love you."

Advertisment

Later, Riri and Carey shared a warm hug before the singer returned to the stage.

In another clip, Rihanna, her beau Rocky and Jason were seen vibing on Carey's songs such as "All I Want for Christmas Is You", "We Belong Together," and "My All."

The video has garnered a bunch of reactions from the netizens. One user wrote, ''A Christmas to remember! ??''

Advertisment

Another user wrote, ''ICONIC!!!!!!!! I LOVE RIRI, MARIAH, AND THE LEGENDARY JASON LEE!!!! ?✨''

Carey’s Barclays performance comes after she cancelled her three shows due to illness. On Dec 11, she cancelled her Pittsburgh's show due to her illness.

"Pittsburgh, I am sorry to say, I’ve come down with the flu. It breaks my heart that I unfortunately have to cancel tonight’s show. I love you all so much," she wrote.